Punjab polls: In Ludhiana road show, Kejriwal hardsells Phoolka, AAP’s ‘honesty’

Arvind Kejriwal during a road show in Ludhiana Thursday. Gurmeet Singh

AS PUNJAB braces for a three-cornered contest this election, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener ended campaigning with a massive rally and roadshow in Ludhiana on Thursday. Kejriwal played the religion card and also called AAP the “most honest party” in the country. Addressing the last rally before polls at the Mullanpur grain market of Dakha for HS Phoolka, he described AAP as “kattar imaandar”. “Today is the last time I am addressing you people. I have been saying this throughout that Congress and Akali Dal are playing a fixed match. I must say that entire country knows now that AAP is the most honest party in the country. Our image is that of kattar imaandar. Everyone knows that nothing in this world, be it money or anything else, can buy AAP leaders,” said Kejriwal as people in huge numbers thronged the venue with AAP flags.

Exhorting the people of Punjab to vote for AAP “if they want all religions to be respected”, the Delhi CM said, “Be it Gita, Quran, Bible or Sri Guru Granth Sahib, AAP is the only party which respects all religions. It is not only for desecration of Guru Granth Sahib that we are promising strictest punishment for the culprits. It is for every religion because each one of it is sacred for us.”

He further said, “Aisi sazaa denge ki dobara koi himmat nahi karega aise kaam karne ki. Gita ho, Bible ho ya Quran, sab dharmon ko suraksha di jayegi.”

Kejriwal added, “From where will Punjab get another Phoolka, who, leaving his Supreme Court work, is roaming in villages. He is doing so because he feels pain for Punjab. Friends, you are at the verge of making history. Vote for an honest party AAP where people like Phoolka are working to see a better Punjab.”

He said people do not believe him when he says that “drug agent” Bikram Singh Majithia would be put behind bars.

“People ask me is it possible that drug agent Majithia who has left his men in every village to sell drugs will be arrested? Yes, it will be possible if you choose to vote for AAP on February 4. It is not your own government led by AAP that will put Majithia behind bars,” said Kejriwal.

“Each person in each village of Punjab will get 25 others to vote for AAP on February 4. I am sure that this time Punjab is going to break the record of Delhi. People of Delhi gave us 67 seats out of 70, but in Punjab, we are going to make history. It seems that we are going to get all 117 seats,” said Kejriwal.

Later, he held a roadshow from Ferozepur road to the bus stand. Then, he also took part in a roadshow with MLA Simarjit Singh Bains of Lok Insaaf Party, the alliance partner of AAP. Kejriwal then held a paidal march from Clock Tower to Jagraon bridge where he garlanded statues of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Meanwhile, Phoolka said, “Punjab is not going to get another Kejriwal or Phoolka.”

“People say I will leave Punjab and move to Delhi after becoming MLA. Had I wished to live in Delhi, there was no need for me to come to Punjab and live in a village. Do you think you will get another Kejriwal, who leaving his income tax official job, would roam in the streets of Punjab? Doston hun sab tuhaade hatt hai (Everything is in your hands now),” he said, adding, “Let the world remember that Kejriwal did his last rally in Dakha and it was a step towards history.”