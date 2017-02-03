Punjab polls: Himachal Pradesh border sealed, police on high alert

As the election campaign in Punjab comes to an end, Himachal Pradesh was put on high alert Thursday and its borders sealed. The state government has also taken all precautionary measures. The police have set up 47 check posts along the borders with districts like Kangra, Una and Solan to keep a close vigil on the entry of undesirable elements like liquor, weapons or drugs.

“I have ordered all SPs of border districts to ensure that SoPs framed by the EC was strictly followed and prompt actions be taken against those trying to violate the law or norms of the ECI,” said DGP Sanjay Kumar.