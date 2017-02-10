Punjab: Grandson’s wedding, book release, poll results… Capt Amarinder Singh has an eventful month ahead

Nirvan Singh and Mriganka Singh had got engaged in April last year. Nirvan Singh and Mriganka Singh had got engaged in April last year.

The upcoming March is set to be an eventful month for Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh. It would not only be about the Assembly election results on March 11, but also about his grandson Nirvan Singh’s marriage to the daughter of royal family of Jammu and Kashmir. Nirvan Singh (27), younger son of Amarinder’s daughter Jai Inder Kaur, will be marrying Mriganka Singh, granddaughter of Congress MP Karan Singh.

The wedding, scheduled in the first week of March, would not just see two Royal families coming together, but also of two high-profile political families with allegiance to Congress.

A post-graduate in international relations from UK, Nirvan Singh was actively helping grandfather Amarinder in running his party’s campaign in Punjab this time. He was handling the campaign on social media and also liaisoning with party strategist Prashant Kishor.

Nirvan and Mriganka had got engaged in April 2016 and their picture had gone viral.

The picture was even used by AAP in its campaign against Amarinder by wrongly projecting Mriganka Singh to be Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s elder daughter and allege a nexus between Amarinder and Badals. The Congress had to spend a lot of energy and time to dispel the propaganda on the social media. Amarinder’s son Raninder Singh would show pictures of the couple while canvassing for father in Lambi constituency.

While the wedding preparations are on in full swing, Congress leaders in Punjab are looking forward to invites. Although during another royal wedding in Amarinder’s family two years ago, when his another grandson Angad Singh married Aparjita Kumari, daughter of Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, not many Congress leaders were invited. From that wedding, pictures of Union minister Harsimrat Badal and her children were leaked and got viral. Those pictures were also used by AAP in its campaign to allege a nexus.

Amarinder’s son-in-law is related to Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia’s family.

In February end, the official biography of Amarinder, written by a Chandigarh-based writer, is also scheduled to be released. Amarinder, who had twisted his ankle while campaigning, is recuperating at his sector 10 residence in Chandigarh.