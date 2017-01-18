Punjab polls: Gill of SAD-BJP alliance files nomination, declares assets worth Rs 24.93 crore in Kharar

RANJIT SINGH Gill, the SAD-BJP alliance candidate from Kharar constituency, on Tuesday filed his nomination papers. He declared his movable and immovable assets worth Rs 24.93 crore. Despite being a millionaire, Gill owns a 1996 model Maruti car.

Gill, 52, in his affidavit said that he did his graduation in arts from Government College, Ropar. A builder, he declared assets worth Rs 24.93 crore — movable assets worth Rs 3.97 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 20.96 crore. He also has a loan of Rs 58.34 lakh to repay.

Gill’s wife Paramjit Kaur Gill, who filed nomination papers as his covering candidate, declared her assets worth Rs 9.51 crore. She has a debt of Rs 84.16 lakh. She owns a tractor which is used for agriculture purposes.

Apart from Gill, the BSP’s Kuljeet Kaur filed her nomination. She filed nomination as a covering candidate of party candidate Harbhajan Singh. The Jai Jawan Jai Kisan party’s candidate Surjeet Singh and Independent candidate Sanjeev Kumar, too, filed nomination papers.

Ranjit Gill

Qualification: Graduation

Movable assets: Rs 3.97 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 20.96 crore

Vehicles: 1996 model Maruti car, a tractor

Spouse’s assets: Rs 9.51 crore