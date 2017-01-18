Latest News

Punjab polls: Gen JJ too enters Patiala battle

Published:January 18, 2017
Gen J J Singh (retd) files his nomination papers as SAD candidate in Patiala on Tuesday.

Former Chief of Army Staff, General JJ Singh (retd), Tuesday filed his nomination papers from Patiala Assembly constituency even as the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal failed to turn up as promised due to bad weather.

The JJ Singh camp had announced several days ahead that Sukhbir would be present during filing of nomination papers by the General and accordingly there was heavy police presence at the place of Akali congregation at Lakshmi Palace in town. However, Sukhbir could not use the helicopter to travel due to inclement weather and with the need to travel to another part of the state by road, the Deputy CM had to skip the function.

