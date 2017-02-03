Punjab polls: From allegations to sops, a roundup of the election campaign

The three main contenders for the 117 seats in Punjab Assembly are the ruling SAD-BJP alliance, Congress and AAP The three main contenders for the 117 seats in Punjab Assembly are the ruling SAD-BJP alliance, Congress and AAP

The Punjab Assembly elections campaign came to an end Thursday, with the three main contenders for the 117 seats — the ruling SAD-BJP alliance, Congress and AAP — rounding off with shows of strength, while levelling allegations against one another and threatening to send rival leaders to jail. As Punjab gears up to vote on Saturday for the next state government, here’s presenting ten stories that give an insight as to how the Punjab Assembly election campaign shaped up.

Young voters in Amritsar demand better education facilities, more jobs

Students sitting outside Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bhavan at GND University, Amritsar.

All the major players in the Punjab Assembly elections, had announced an array of schemes ranging from creating new jobs to providing monetary support to those seeking employment. While the Congress party in its manifesto promised free education for girls until PhD, AAP said it will distribute free laptops to all government school students. But do these populist measures guarantee support of students to any party? Click here to read more.

Note ban doesn’t pay as a poll issue in Punjab

When the NDA-led government at the Centre announced the demonetisation move on November 8, observers and analysts were of the opinion that note ban might alter its prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections in 5 states. So it isn’t surprising to hear voters across Punjab complaining against the Centre’s decision to demonetise high-value notes. However, neither the Congress nor AAP, has focused on demonetisation in their campaigns. The Shiromani Akali Dal, the ruling BJP’s ally, has also kept quiet about it. Click here to read more.

Region that decides Punjab ponders change

The largest of Punjab’s three regions with 69 of the assembly’s 117 seats — Malwa– is constantly discussing badlaav(change). Most of Punjab’s chief ministers have been from this region. It also gave the Aam Aadmi Party all its four MPs in 2014. And most discussions of change include AAP. “All these youths are walking with the jhadu. We don’t know what magic spell they have cast on them,” says Sukhdev Singh, 55, of Alamwala village in Lambi, SAD Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s citadel. Click here to read more.

Drug abuse dominates election campaign in Majitha

The drug abuse problem is prevalent across Punjab. So it’s a no-brainer that the issue is an important poll agenda for all the contesting parties in the north-Indian state. Both Congress and AAP attacked the ruling Badals for Punjab’s drug menace blaming them for rampant drug addiction among youths. In Majitha, the Opposition parties have rather fashioned their entire campaign around the issue given that Bikram Singh Majithia, the Finance Minister and sitting SAD MLA of the constituency, is an accused in an alleged multi-crore synthetic drugs racket. Leaders of both parties have vowed to send Majithia to jail if voted to power. Click here to read more.

Punjab region looks back at history of toppling govts

For three successive elections when Punjab alternated governments, Majha region delivered a telling anti-incumbency verdict. Then the last election, which for once kept the SAD-BJP in power, saw Majha going with the ruling dispensation with 17 seats out of 25. Punjab has 117 seats. Now the discussion on the ground is about anti-incumbency again, though it comes with an additional debate: if not SAD-BJP, who? Against the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party is a new factor being weighed. Click here to read more.

AAP’s promise about deputy CM intrigues Dalit voters in Nabha

A crowd of some 150 in Dulandi village, part of Nabha constituency in Punjab's Malwa region, huddle around a small podium as AAP candidate Gurdev Singh Mann.

In a state with a 32 per cent Dalit population — the highest concentration in the country — and 34 reserved seats out of 117, many in the community allege they are yet to get due political representation. By promising that plum post, AAP has left all these 34 candidates and lakhs of Dalit voters hopeful. Click here to read more.

Dalit face of AAP campaign is man whose leg, arms were chopped off as he fought his daughter’s rapists

Bant Singh

In a state where 32 per cent voters are Dalits, AAP at its rallies is presenting Bant Singh as the face of “Dalits on whom atrocities have been inflicted”. The 48-year old Dalit rights activist and ballad singer’s one leg and hands were chopped off mercilessly because he didn’t give up his fight against those who raped his minor daughter. Click here to read more.

The Badals of Punjab

Their electoral might, financial clout and ties forged by marriage make them Punjab’s first family. The Indian Express reporters VARINDER BHATIA & NAVJEEVAN GOPAL trace what got them here as Parkash Singh Badal leads the Badals into what is possibly his last electoral battle. Click here to read more.

Also read | The Akali system of patronage

Rahul names Captain Amarinder Singh as Punjab CM face, hits out at Kejriwal, Badals

Addressing his first election rallies in Punjab, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi announced that state Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh will be Chief Minister if the party comes to power. On January 20, The Indian Express first reported that Rahul was set to name Amarinder as the party’s chief ministerial face. Click here to read more.

Mayawati’s Punjab pitch: Will end drug menace, focus on quota

BSP chief Mayawati promised to curb the drug menace in the state if voted to power. She also lashed out at PM Modi on demonetisation and Congress, but went soft on the Badals and AAP. In the 2012 Assembly election too, Mayawati had been silent on the Badals during her rally at Nawanshahr. Such moves are seen as Mayawati playing second fiddle to SAD in Punjab. Click here to read more.

