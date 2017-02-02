Punjab polls: Four candidates fail to submit expense details, RO recommends FIR

FOUR CANDIDATES, who have not submitted information of their accounts, could face action as the expenditure observer has recommended registration of FIR against them. The candidates include two from Dera Bassi Assembly constituency and one each of Mohali and Kharar constituencies. The RO has also issued notices to Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for violating Election Commission norms. The Shiv Sena candidate of Dera Bassi, Independent Mann Singh and one nominee each from Mohali and Kharar, both Independents, did not submit details of their election accounts, which is mandatory to monitor the poll expenditure.

Watch: Personal Tax Slabs After Budget 2017: How Will Your Tax Come Down?

“We have asked all the candidates to submit their account details. Most of the candidates have submitted the details, but we found that four candidates have not submitted the details. So, they would be booked for hiding the information. It is mandatory for every candidate to maintain a record of the expenditure and submit that to the Election Commission,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

The candidates would be booked under Section 177 of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to furnishing false information. EC officials said if any candidate is booked for furnishing false information, his or her candidature could be cancelled. Sources said all the three ROs have been told to get the cases registered against the candidates.

Confirming the development, the expenditure observer, Jyotiraditya, said he has directed all the three ROs to file FIR against whoever has not submitted poll expenditure details.

Meanwhile, the officials also said that they would complete monitoring of expenditure by February 2, adding that the candidates of all major parties have spent more than Rs 15 lakh on their campaigns and most of the money was spent on hiring vehicles.

The Mohali RO has also issued notice to Aam Aadmi Party for hoisting the party flag at an unauthorised place. The RO has also issued a notice to the Congress for using domestic LPG cylinders during Navjot Singh Sidhu’s election rally.