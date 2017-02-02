Punjab polls: Election Commission gets report on Bathinda blast, asks DGP to fix blame

The EC Wednesday sought and received a report on the previous day’s blast at Maur in Bathinda from the Punjab Police, which says the IED explosion was carried out by “mischievous elements” to create confusion during the Punjab polls. The EC has asked the DGP to fix the responsibility of the local police in Bathinda district for the blast. Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer V K Singh has written to DGP Suresh Arora, asking him to take steps to prevent any such occurrence in future and ensure candidates and key political personalities are adequately protected.

Singh said that as per the police report, the use of a stolen car with engine number and chassis number erased showed it was a deliberate effort to derail the electoral process. Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi, enjoyed Z category security, which was not scaled down by the EC. “The recent drive to cut down on the number of gunmen provided to some allottees did not include Jassi.”