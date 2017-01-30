Punjab polls: EC teams seize illicit liquor worth Rs 9.5 lakh from Sangrur district

Election Commission (EC) appointed surveillance teams on Sunday seized about 900 cases of illegal liquor and beer worth over 9.5 lakh from the poll-bound Sangrur district of Punjab. They said the teams searched an alleged illegal godown at Kohrian road where 119 cases of beer, 220 cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 11 cases of country liquor were seized.

At an another location in the said district, the EC appointed teams seized about 500 such cases, they said. “The case pertains to excess stocks of liquor and beer stocked at these locations. Stocks worth over Rs 9.5 lakh have been seized. The action is being taken to check illegal inducements during the polls process in the state,” they said.