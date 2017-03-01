Punjab Polls: EC nod awaited, preparations to set up counting centres from March 3

CEO V K Singh said that there are a set of instructions which have to be followed while setting up counting centres CEO V K Singh said that there are a set of instructions which have to be followed while setting up counting centres

WITH THE nod from Election Commission of India still awaited, the process for setting up counting centres in the state will commence only by March 3, instead of the previously decided date of March 1.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, has written to the ED asking for a go-ahead to start making arrangements for the counting session, which had been suspended after a spate of complaints had been received from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) stored in strong rooms across the state. “We have written to the EC and are awaiting a directive from them but it seems that the preparations to make the counting centres ready will only begin by March3,” said the Chief Electoral officer (CEO), V K Singh.

Watch What Else Is making News

Following AAP’s vociferous objections about alleged breach of sanctity of the strong rooms where the EVMs are stored, especially in Patiala, the EC had asked the CEO’s office to stop making any arrangements for the counting process. Senior EC officials say that if the preparations for setting up counting rooms begin on March 3 then they will be completed by the night of March 7, well before March 11, the actual counting day.

“We do not want any more controversy on the setting up of counting centres as these are almost co-located with the storage room of the EVMs. We want everything to take place peacefully,” said a senior EC official. The agents of the respective candidates and the candidates themselves will be provided special identity cards which will be used by them to access the counting centres.

CEO V K Singh said that there are a set of instructions which have to be followed while setting up counting centres. “In almost all places where the EVMs are stored there are halls available nearby where the counting centre will be set up. There is a need to create special scaffolding and carve out a pathway through which the EVMs will be brought to the counting hall. Also, seating arrangements for the counting staff, EC officials and the representatives of the political parties also have to be made. This is a time consuming process but we will complete it well before time,” said V K Singh.

According to EC officials, special pathways, cordoned off from the surrounding area, are created which lead from the storage room of the EVMs to the counting hall. “This is the route which has to be strictly followed while bringing the machines to the hall. The entire process is transparent and happens in front of the representative of the candidate or the candidate himself,” a senior official said.

The entire process has gotten delayed after AAP leaders took exception to the manner in which the Returning Officer for the Nabha constituency got some trunks shifted to make space in the counting hall in the physical education college, Patiala. These trunks turned out to store some old EVMs which had been used in the 2015 municipal polls in the state. However, the AAP candidate from Patiala raised objection over this move, followed by a complaint to the EC by senior AAP leaders following which the EC ordered that no preparations for counting be made till further orders.

A two-member committee appointed by the EC, comprising the Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh and Additional CEO, Delhi, had also visited Punjab and given a clean chit to Patiala district administration after finding no irregularity in the steps taken by the Nabha returning officer.