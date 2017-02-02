Punjab polls: Dera Sacha Sauda to support SAD-BJP alliance

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda headed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Wednesday announced its support to SAD-BJP alliance in the February 4 Punjab Assembly elections. However, the party had supported Congress in the previous Punjab Assembly polls in 2012. The decision was taken by Dera’s political affairs committee after a meeting with Dera followers in Sangrur on Tuesday night. Earlier, the Dera had extended its support to the BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha elections and also in Haryana Assembly elections held in the same year.

Watch What Else Is In News?

Dera has a large number of followers in Punjab, mainly in the Malwa belt comprising 69 Assembly constituencies.

SAD also announced Wednesday that now, after 10 years, Dera head’s religious congregations would be held in Punjab again. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had last held his congregation in Punjab in 2007 at Salabatpura in Bathinda.

In the past one month, a number of political leaders from across parties had visited Sirsa to seek “blessings” of Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Senior Congres leader and former Punjab chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal had even announced that Singh had decided to support the Congress party in the upcoming state elections.