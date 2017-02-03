Punjab polls: Dalit face of AAP campaign is man whose leg, arms were chopped off as he fought his daughter’s rapists

Bant Singh. Bant Singh.

With an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ribbon on his turban and a badge carrying a photo of Arvind Kejriwal pinned on his ordinary kurta, there is a noticeable change in the appearance of 48-year old Bant Singh, a popular Dalit rights activist and ballad singer whose one leg and hands were chopped off mercilessly because he didn’t give up his fight against those who raped his minor daughter. In a state where 32 per cent voters are Dalits, AAP at its rallies is presenting Bant as the face of “Dalits on whom atrocities have been inflicted”. Sitting on his wheelchair at a gathering of some 70-odd people in village Rauwal of Dakha constituency, Bant Singh starts with his introduction as ‘Mazhabi Sikh’ (Dalit). He tells people how his minor daughter was raped in 2002 but he refused to “compromise” with the accused or accept money. Later, in 2006, his limbs were chopped off in a murderous attack. Then comes an appeal to vote for AAP.

“I am Bant Singh. My village is Jhabbar and I am a Dalit Sikh. My limbs which you cannot see, they were chopped off mercilessly. None listened to my pleas. Today, I appeal to you to press broom and bring AAP to power,” he says in Punjabi.

Hearing his story, sympathy pours in and there is whispering among the audience.

AAP candidate HS Phoolka, for whom Bant is campaigning in Dakha, requests him to complete the ritual and sing. “Gaana gaao gaana,” quips Phoolka as Bant completes his speech.

A political appeal gets mixed in Bant’s pro-Dalit ballad as he sings, “Gall sach nu aakhan di, tur gayi vich desh de saare. Jatheband ho jao, saari dunia paye pukaare. Jhaaru waale ban jaao, saari dunia pai pukaare (The truth travels the world, cannot be stopped. Let us all get united for the truth. All should become ‘jhaaru wallah’ and vote for AAP. The world is calling).”

As Bant sings, some people start touching his feet. Others start handing out some money to his wife Harbans Kaur, who sits beside his wheelchair on the ground.

Bant Singh now calls himself an “aam lokaan da leader (leader of the common people)” in AAP rallies. He says even his former party CPI (ML) for which he worked tirelessly also could not help him get justice and sided with Akalis to encroach upon his land, but now AAP has given him a platform to work towards the mission of his life. “Bant Singh will stand without a leg and hands till last breath wherever there is injustice.”

“People are even accusing me of taking Rs 10 lakh and joining AAP. Had I been greedy for money, I would have taken lakhs which were being offered to me to enter a compromise with the rapists of my daughter. Both SAD-BJP and Congress didn’t listen to me when I was left to die and my children were starving. I have joined AAP because I see a hope in Arvind Kejriwal for Punjab and especially Dalits who are treated like worms,” says Bant.

The party has attached two workers and allotted a vehicle to him for his campaign tours. “Whatever money people give me as token of love and respect when I sing is all I am earning during AAP campaigning,” he says.

“Of the 32 per cent Dalit votes, more than 30 per cent will vote for AAP,” claims Bant, father of eight children. “None of my children even reached graduation after I was handicapped. I do not want children of other Dalits to suffer,” he says.

Bant is cautious with AAP even while supporting it. “Yes, I am campaigning for AAP, but it remains to be seen if Kejriwal fulfills all that he has promised,” he says. “If AAP wins, it is not going to make me a VIP. I will continue to be a leader of masses. I am not here to play politics in the name of Dalits. I want better life for my people,” says Bant, mingling with commoners for a samosas and tea after a rally.

Bant too feels that only a Punjabi or Sikh should be the chief minister of Punjab. “AAP should pick a Punjabi or Sikh face as CM. Phoolka saab is my first choice for CM as he not only fought for Sikhs his entire life, but is also an intelligent man,” says Bant.