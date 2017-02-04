Punjab polls: Counting for all three seats to be held at district administrative complex

THE COUNTING of votes will be held at the district administrative complex for the first time. Strongrooms have been set up on the fourth floor of the complex. More than 100 security personnel will guard the strongrooms round the clock till March 11, the day of counting. In the last Assembly elections which were held in 2012, the counting for Mohali and Kharar constituencies was held at Shivalik Public School in Phase VI while the counting for Dera Bassi constituency was held at Sub-Division office at Dera Bassi. This is for the first time that the counting of votes will take place at one place.

“In the last elections, the space in the administrative complex was not sufficient but this time we have an adequate building and all the arrangements have been made to guard the electronic voting machines,” said an officer.

The officials said that the candidates would be allowed to enter the counting rooms but their supporters cannot enter the complex. Strict security arrangements have been made to guard the EVMs. More than 100 security personnel have been deputed around the strongrooms where nobody would be allowed to go.