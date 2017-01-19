Latest News

Punjab polls: Convicted in corruption case, Agriculture Minister Tota Singh worth Rs 20.47 crore

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published:January 19, 2017 3:18 am

Agriculture Minister Tota Singh filed his nomination as Akali Dal candidate from Dharamkot on Wednesday. He declared that he had been convicted in an FIR filed by vigilance bureau in a 2002 corruption case in Mohali.

His total assets are worth Rs 20.47 crore, including Rs 1.22 crore (movable) and Rs 19.25 crore (immovable). He also owns S-cross and Forturner cars. His wife’s movable assets are worth Rs 47 lakh, including 200 gm gold worth Rs 6 lakh and she has immovable assets worth Rs 13.92 crore.

