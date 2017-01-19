Punjab polls: Convicted in corruption case, Agriculture Minister Tota Singh worth Rs 20.47 crore

Agriculture Minister Tota Singh filed his nomination as Akali Dal candidate from Dharamkot on Wednesday. He declared that he had been convicted in an FIR filed by vigilance bureau in a 2002 corruption case in Mohali.

His total assets are worth Rs 20.47 crore, including Rs 1.22 crore (movable) and Rs 19.25 crore (immovable). He also owns S-cross and Forturner cars. His wife’s movable assets are worth Rs 47 lakh, including 200 gm gold worth Rs 6 lakh and she has immovable assets worth Rs 13.92 crore.