Punjab polls: Congress’s Sidhu richest candidate, owns assets worth Rs 15.84 crore in Mohali

Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu (green turban) files his nomination from Mohali Tuesday.

BALBIR SINGH Sidhu, who is Congress candidate from Mohali constituency and is contesting the elections for the third time, is the richest among all the nine candidates who filed their nomination papers till Tuesday. Sidhu declared his movable and immovable assets worth Rs 15.84 crore. He got richer by more than Rs 2 crore in the last five years.

Sidhu also mentioned in his affidavit that he was booked in a murder case in 2010 but was not found involved in the crime in the inquiries conducted by both Punjab Police and CBI. Apart from Sidhu, four more candidates filed their nominations on Tuesday. January 18 is the last date for filing the papers.

As per Sidhu’s affidavit, he has movable assets worth Rs 2.60 crore, including Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, Rs 9.17 lakh in HDFC savings account, Rs 75,000 in mutual bonds, Rs 7.06 lakh in postal savings and jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh.

Sidhu declared his immovable assets worth Rs 13.23 crore. The immovable property includes commercial property. He also declared that he has liabilities of Rs 2.76 crore, including loans from HDB financial services. He owns an Audi Q5 car worth Rs 18 lakh and a John Deere tractor worth Rs 3 lakh. Sidhu’s son Kanwarvir Singh filed nomination papers as his covering candidate.

Apart from Sidhu, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Narinder Singh Shergill, too, filed his nomination papers. Shergill, who figures second on the list of the richest candidates in the constituency, declared in his affidavit that he did his post-graduation from Punjabi University, Patiala, and has movable and immovable property worth Rs 15.73 crore. He owns two vehicles — a Toyota Fortuner and a Tata Safari. Shergill’s father Harbhajan Singh filed nomination papers as his covering candidate.

Balwinder Singh Kumbra from Democratic Swaraj Party, Independent candidate Shubham Sharma and BSP candidate Sarbjit Singh, too, filed their nomination papers on Tuesday.