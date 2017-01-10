Punjab polls: Congress to release final candidate list today

Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo) Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo)

The Congress will today release the final candidate list for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab in a meeting of its Central Election Committee headed by party president Sonia Gandhi. The grand old party in December 15, 2016, released its first list of 61 candidates for the Punjab polls, fielding state unit chief Amarinder Singh, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, CLP leader Charanjit Singh Channi and Sunil Jakhar.

The party had also released the manifesto for the Punjab elections on Monday, training guns on the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance for damaging the state’s economy.

Hailing the Congress manifesto as a visionary document promising to shape a better future for Punjab, Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh said Parkash Singh Badal-led government had mismanaged the state and failed to harness its full potential.

Punjab will also go for polls in a single-phase on February 4. The date of notification is January 11, the last date of nomination is January 18, the scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 19 and the withdrawal of candidature will take place on January 21.

The term of the legislative assembly of Punjab will expire on March 18.