Punjab polls: Congress candidate’s brother in Apna Punjab Party list

Brother of Congress candidate from Batala Ashwani Sekhri figured in the list of 14 candidates of Apna Punjab Party (APP) led by former AAP leader Sucha Singh Chhotepur, for upcoming Punjab assembly polls. Chhotepur today announced another list of candidates for the Punjab Assembly election, taking the total number of candidates announced so far to 88.

Inder Sekhri had earlier opposed his brother Ashwani’s nomination from Batala and subsequently joined APP.

Chhotepur said, “We have fielded the candidates who cannot be questioned about their credentials. Our candidates, along with the volunteers, are the backbone of APP and are set to play long innings.”

He said the party was trying to rope in “good candidates” for the remaining seats and has plans to announce another list on January 17.

The candidates announced today include Jagtar Singh (Dirba), Kulwant Singh (Dakha), Narinder (Ludhiana Central), Jaswant Singh ( Sardulgarh), Gurdatt Singh (Balluana), Baldev Singh (Abohar), Inder Sekhri (Batala), Man Mandar Singh (Lambi), Sawinder Singh (Rampura Phul), Kulwant Singh (Qadian), Robert Massih (Ajnala), Purshottam Giri (Sanaur), Bakhshish Singh (Jalalabad) and Aksh Inder Singh (Patiala).