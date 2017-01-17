Punjab polls: Captain Amarinder Singh’s one-family-one-ticket rule puts Lal Singh out of race

Lal Singh. Lal Singh.

AFTER CONTESTING the last seven Assembly elections in Punjab and winning five of them, senior Punjab Congress vice-president Lal Singh will not be in the fray for the first time, thanks to the one-family-one-ticket diktat of state party president Captain Amarinder Singh. Sitting MLA from Sanaur, Lal Singh, considered the wise old man of the Congress, has been given forced retirement by the party as his son Rajinder Singh has been fielded from Samana. With his son in the fray, the party has denied him ticket from his constituency.

Elected by the people of Sanaur, Dakala before delimitation, for five times since 1977, Lal Singh contested all seven Assembly elections ever since. This is the first time that he would be out of the contest. The party has fielded Harinder Singh Harry Mann from this seat. A former finance minister in Amarinder’s Cabinet, Lal Singh is the second most senior legislator after Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Although Lal Singh refuses to say anything on the party’s decision, sources close to him said he was hurt. If the Congress is voted to power in the state, he would have been a senior minister. Surveys were favouring him strongly in the constituency as he had nurtured it well. Lal Singh was virtually looking after the party’s campaign also whenever Amarinder was away.

“I will go back to my people in the constituency. They will support and work for the Congress. When I did not waiver for last five decades and stuck to the party ideology, where would I go in the twilight of my life? Congress is in my DNA,” said Lal Singh, choking. His love-hate relationship with Amarinder is known in the Congress. Lal Singh is considered close to Patiala Rural MLA Brahm Mohindra, a known baiter of Amarinder. Both have, however, closed ranks now. When Amarinder’s son Raninder Singh contested from the Samana Assembly seat in 2012 and lost, there were murmurs that Lal Singh, who has influence on his neighbouring constituency Samana, did not help him. But Amarinder has never said it publicly that he holds it against him.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha election, too, Lal Singh was believed not to have helped Preneet Kaur from the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, who lost to Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr Dharamvira Gandhi.

Amarinder’s camp accuses Lal Singh of helping Partap Singh Bajwa covertly when he had waged a battle for the removal of Amarinder as PPCC president post the 2012 defeat. Later, Lal Singh came to Amarinder’s side. Amarinder, at one point of time, suggested that the party make him the working president to curtail Bajwa’s powers. But Amarinder was said to have protested the move.

After Amarinder became party president, Lal Singh invited him for dinner at a hotel in Chandigarh. Since then, both have been seen together. But with Lal Singh being denied ticket, it remains to be seen what would be his next course of action.