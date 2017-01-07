Punjab polls: Captain Amarinder Singh makes it clear again, says One family, one ticket

Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo) Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo)

Punjab Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh said Friday the party would not bend its ‘one-family-one-ticket’ rule for senior vice-president Lal Singh, whose son Rajinder Singh is also a ticket aspirant. To a question at a press meet here, he said, “We will not bend this rule for anyone.” Lal Singh had said he would get two tickets in the family.

On Navjot Singh Sidhu’s role in the party, Amarinder said, “We all will campaign together. AICC is yet to give a list of star campaigners of the party. We will see.” On the SAD’s move to field General J J Singh (retd) to contest against him in Patiala, Amarinder said, “It would be for the first time that a Captain will defeat a General.” At the press conference, Gurtej Singh Ghuriana, the SAD MLA from Balluana (SC), family of an ex-MP of SAD, more than 300 AAP workers and a host of others joined the Congress.