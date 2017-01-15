Navjot Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East, confirms Capt Amarinder Singh

Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo) Punjab Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo)

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday confirmed that the party will field Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East in the upcoming assembly elections and expressed confidence of his victory. “He will be an MLA, Amritsar East seat has been given to him,” Amarinder told reporters.

Ending weeks of suspense, the cricketer-turned-politician formally joined the Congress, after meeting party vice-president Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi earlier in the day. The latest political development comes months after Navjot Kaur, the wife of the former cricketer, quit the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Congress.

Last year, Sidhu left the BJP and resigned as Rajya Sabha MP after he felt he was sidelined by the party. In 2014, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Sidhu was forced to step aside for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who went on to lose the Amritsar seat to Amarinder.

In Punjab, it will be a three-way contest between the Congress, SAD-BJP and AAP. The state will go to polls on February 4. Counting of votes will take place on March 11.

