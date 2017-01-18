Punjab polls: Candidates file nomination papers, cavalcades block Dera Bassi roads

AAP candidate Sarabjit Kaur, wife of former finance minister late Capt Kanwaljit Singh, on her way to file nomination Tuesday. Jaipal Singh AAP candidate Sarabjit Kaur, wife of former finance minister late Capt Kanwaljit Singh, on her way to file nomination Tuesday. Jaipal Singh

ROADS IN Dera Bassi were blocked as candidates reached the SDM’s office to file nomination papers here on Tuesday. The first to file nomination was SAD candidate N K Sharma who reached one hour late than the scheduled time of 11 am. The next candidate was AAP candidate Sarabjit Kaur, 71, who reached in a cavalcade of vehicles with loudspeakers raising slogans in her favour.

Interestingly, Kaur’s son Jasjit Singh Bunny openly came out to support Sharma. The supporters of Sharma first held a rally at 10 am at the Ram Leela Ground where Bunny announced his unconditional support to the candidate.

Asked why he was not supporting his mother, Bunny said, “I am supporting Akalis as my father was a politician from this party. My mother has joined AAP. Both AAP and Congress have double standards.”

However, Kaur said, “My son has been misguided.”

Sharma reached the SDM office at 11.40 am with 10 followers. However, Dera Bassi SDM Ruhi Dugh asked the supporters to go out of the room where nominations were to be filed. Only four persons were allowed to enter the room at a time. The SDM asked Sharma to submit the remaining documents — stamp size photograph and attested form — by 3 pm on Wednesday.

The counsel for Sharma, Balwinder Singh, said, “We filed the nominations today and are prepared for the elections.”

R K Mittal, a representative of Sharma, said, “Our candidate’s vehicle was impounded yesterday. We had sought permission for using the vehicle through an online application yesterday but got no response. We finally got the permission at 5.37 pm and it was impounded at 5 pm.” After filing the nomination, Sharma was to address a rally at the Ram Leela ground.

Other candidates who filed their nominations on Tuesday were Gurmeet Singh from BSP, Amrikh Singh from Apna Punjab Party and Dharminder Kumar Sharma from Shiv Sena.

The Dera Bassi SDM, who joined here on January 12, has issued 29 show-cause notices in the last four days.

The notices were issued to all parties holding rallies without permission and using vehicles without permission.

The party banners more than 4 feet to 8 feet were removed. “A banner of Sharma was more than 36 feet wide. We had removed that as well,” said an official in the SDM office. The SDM has also impounded three vehicles of AAP and Akali candidates as they were campaigning without permission.