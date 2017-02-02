Punjab polls: Campaigning to end today, security up at poll booths

Representational image. Representational image.

Three days ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the Mohali district administration has beefed up security at the venues where polling booths will be set up. Officials said teams of local police and paramilitary forces have been sent to the district. The campaigning will end at 5 pm on Thursday and thereafter, no candidate will be allowed to hold any rally or use speaker. Police said according to the directions of the Election Commission, they have deputed security at all polling booth venues and have asked the station house officers (SHO) concerned to keep a watch on anti-social elements in their areas and apprehend the history sheeters.

District electoral officer and deputy commissioner Daljeet Singh Mangat said they also sought the cooperation of all candidates who are contesting elections to conduct the elections in a peaceful manner.

The DC further said there would be a complete ban on loudspeakers and any campaign material in electronic or print form. “If any candidate is found violating the model code of conduct, action would be taken against him under the Representation of People’s Act,” he said.

A flag march was carried out by the police in Nayagaon on Wednesday under the supervision of senior police officers. One polling booth in Nadha village is declared “critical” by the Election Commission and therefore, security has been beefed up there.

Nayagaon SHO Varinder Pal Singh said they were carrying out raids in the area to keep an eye on anti-social elements.