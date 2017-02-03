Punjab polls: Campaigning ends, calm descends on 3 seats of Mohali district

Captain Amarinder Singh on campaign. PTI (File photo) Captain Amarinder Singh on campaign. PTI (File photo)

CAMPAIGNING FOR three constituencies in Mohali district came to an end on Thursday evening. More than six lakh voters will cast their votes in the district on February 4 and decide the fate of 34 candidates in the fray.

There are a total of 726 polling booths in the district, out of which 249 are in Kharar, 252 in Dera Bassi and 225 in Mohali. Out of the total polling booths, one polling booth at Nadha village under Kharar constituency is critical and 136 are vulnerable. Of the three seats, two are at present held by the Congress and another by the Shiromani Akali Dal.

District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Daljeet Singh Mangat said that as per the directions of the Election Commission, the campaign ended at 5 pm on Thursday and no candidate could now use loudspeakers, advertisements and other means to influence voters. He added that the electronic voting machines would be dispatched to all the polling booths on Friday.

“Security has been tightened at all the pooling booths to avert any kind of untoward incident,” he said.

More than six lakh voters will exercise their voting rights in all the three constituencies in the district. Kharar constituency has 2,10,254 voters, out of whom 1,11,196 are male and 99,058 are female. Dera Bassi has 2,52, 133 voters, out of whom 1,18,617 are male and 1,06,516 female. In Kharar there are 2,04,999 voters, out of whom 1,05,536 are male and 99,463 female.

The campaigning had picked up pace soon after the filing of nominations. The candidates in all the three constituencies made the last-ditch effort to woo voters on Thursday. Most of the candidates held roadshows while some resorted to door-to-door campaigning.

In Mohali, Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu is contesting to retain his seat. Giving him a fight is former deputy commissioner and SAD candidate Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu and AAP’s Narinder Singh Shergill. Incumbent Kharar MLA Jagmohan Singh Kang is contesting against the AAP’s Kanwar Sandhu, a veteran journalist, and the SAD’s Ranjit Singh Gill, a realtor.

The contest in Dera Bassi is between sitting SAD MLA N K Sharma, Deepinder Singh Sidhu from the Congress and Sarbjit Kaur of AAP, who is the wife of former SAD minister Capt Kanwaljit Singh.