Punjab polls campaign trail: Sarbjit Kaur, the AAP candidate from Dera Bassi

AS SHE seeks votes, Sarbjit Kaur, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Dera Bassi Assembly constituency, reminds people about the work that the late Captain Kanwaljit Singh, her husband and senior Akali leader and minister, did. “My husband worked very hard in the area and people still remember his legacy. More than voting for the Aam Aadmi Party, I am confident people here will vote for his work. He ensured that a large number of people got jobs and development work was done here,” says Sarbjit.

Captain Kanwaljit Singh, a senior cabinet minister, died in 2009 in a road accident. Sarbjit, who was working behind the scenes earlier, is now at the forefront. The family has split with her son Jasjit Singh Bunny, who after rebelling from the Shiromani Akali Dal rejoined the party, now campaigning against his mother.

Aam Aadmi Party supporters carrying party flags and wearing the trademark party caps gather outside Mamta Enclave at Zirakpur around 11 am. Party workers through a loudspeaker announce the arrival of the candidate in the residential area urging people to come out and meet her. Led by Sarbjit, who is accompanied by her daughter Manpreet Kaur Dolly, the group of supporters starts the campaign.

At 71, Sarbjit is an energetic campaigner. Walking briskly, she moves along the lanes of Mamta Enclave. The party workers and her supporters raise slogans hailing the Aam Aadmi Party and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal. The group attracts attention. Some people come to the gates of their houses and meet Sarbjit. She hugs the women and greets the others seeking their votes.

In the meantime, the party workers paste stickers on the walls, hand over the party’s scarves and distribute pamphlets with poll promises.

The stickers have pictures of Captain Kanwaljit on them along with that of Kejriwal and Sarbjit. The party workers also draw her attention to people looking down from balconies. A few remain unimpressed. Some others smile and wave assuring support.

Sarbjit is facing Congress candidate Deepinder Dhillon and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate N K Sharma who is the sitting MLA.

Sarbjit says, “It was my husband who mentored N K Sharma. Now he has become a realtor. But he has done nothing for the constituency. He is inaccessible and has not undertaken any development work. He feels that he can win using money. But elections are won with the support of people.”

She says that there are many problems in the constituency, including unemployment, youth being addicted to drugs and lack of development. She says that she will ensure that she takes forward the work that her husband had started and develop the constituency.

“Our focus will be on better education and health facilities. We will tackle the problem of drugs,” she says.

After walking through two residential societies, the campaigners enter Ambedkar Colony, a slum area, where the basic amenities are lacking. The residents complain about lack of roads and sewerage system.

The party workers assure them that if they come to power, they will ensure that all the amenities are provided to the residents.

The campaigners then split with Sarbjit heading for a meeting and her daughter to Dhakoli for another round of door-to-door campaigning.

Amidst beating of drums and raising of slogans, the campaigning continues. Dolly says that there are many problems in the constituency, including traffic congestion and lack of security.

“While Zirakpur has expanded and the population increased manifold, there continues to be one police station. There is so much traffic congestion and traffic jams are frequent. There is a need for development in the constituency,” she says.

Sarbjit’s next stop is Nagla village. Villagers are waiting for her there. She tells them to make efforts to ensure her victory. About her son being in the Shiromani Akali Dal and not supporting her, Sarbjit says that it is his choice.

In the evening, the party workers gather on VIP road at Zirakpur which is the last leg of campaigning for the day.