Punjab polls: Broom figures in list of symbols for Independents, AAP protests

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday protested against the party’s election symbol Broom figuring in the list of the symbols that are available for Independent candidates.

“Our party is registered with the Election Commission of India (ECI) with its symbol: Broom. Then how can this symbol be included in the list of the symbols meant for Independent candidates as it will create confusion among the voters,” said an AAP volunteer.

Watch what else is making news

While AAP’s Jalandhar (Central) candidate Dr Sanjiv Sharma was filing his nomination papers, he happened to see the list of symbols at the office of ‘Returning Officer’ (RO) and found that broom featured on the list available for Independents.

“This matter is being reported to the Election Commission officials to delete Broom symbols from the list,” said an AAP leaders adding that they are putting up this list on all the social media along with caption and video so as to make the people aware about this.

AAP’s senior leader Atam Parkash Bablu when contacted , he said that he came to know about this development today only and they are taking up the matter with the senior party officials who will take it at appropriate authorities.

District Electoral Officer and Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar K K Yadav claimed the confusion had been cleared.

“The latest list of election symbols was received by them today morning from the office of election commission and in that list broom is a reserved symbol for AAP and not available in the list of Independent candidates. He added that the confusion cropped up due to an “old list” on the notice board. “In the latest list, broom symbol is not available to any Independent,” said Yadav.