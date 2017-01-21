Punjab polls: Bow out or face the axe, Amarinder warns rebels

Amarinder Singh, flanked by Navjot Singh Sidhu and party in-charge of Punjab Asha Kumari, at a press conference in Amritsar on Thursday. PTI Amarinder Singh, flanked by Navjot Singh Sidhu and party in-charge of Punjab Asha Kumari, at a press conference in Amritsar on Thursday. PTI

A DAY before the last date of withdrawal of nominations, Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday warned rebels to withdraw in favour of party nominees or face expulsion.

Amarinder’s warning came when a team of Congress leaders was not able to placate a few rebels. The team, led by general secretary in-charge Asha Kumari, managed to placate a few of them. Sources said they would be compensated if Congress formed government in Punjab.

Adopting a carrot-and-stick policy, Amarinder offered key positions to rebels who would withdraw and bar those against the party from re-entering for life. “Party discipline would be maintained and the interests of the chosen candidates would be protected, at all costs. Those who stuck to the contest would be thrown out of the party and not allowed to come back ever,” said the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

Amarinder’s statement said he, alongwith Kumari, had quelled rebellion in most of the 20-odd constituencies facing Congress rebels. Amarinder, the statement said, had personally spoken to many of the rebels and persuaded them to withdraw in the interest of the party.

The Captain, however, made it clear that there was no question of showing laxity towards those continuing to flout party discipline and it had been decided that strict action, including expulsion, would be taken against them if they failed to withdraw their nominations before the last date of withdrawal announced by the Election Commission or retire thereafter.