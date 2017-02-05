Punjab polls: Blast site booth records 76.6 % polling while Maur polls 85% overall

Voters at a polling booth in Maur Mandi Saturday. Gurmeet Singh Voters at a polling booth in Maur Mandi Saturday. Gurmeet Singh

FOUR DAYS after the bomb blast at the main market of Maur Mandi, the booth, nearest to the blast site, voted enthusiastically on Saturday. The area falls in ward 5 where a total of 1,590 voters had been registered in booths 136 and 137 of Khalsa Senior Secondary School. A total of 1,219 came out to vote, thus registering 76.6 per cent polling in the area. Maur constituency recorded 85 per cent polling as revealed by district electoral officer Ghanshyam Thori. However, in 2012, the figure was 89.46 per cent, bringing down the overall poll percentage by 4.46 per cent. A few of the blast victims, too, voted. “We cannot be terrorised by blasts,” said Harnam Das, a blast injured after casting his vote. He was at Kiran Hospital for three days before being discharged on Friday. “Four of our family members were injured in the hands, legs and stomach,” he added. Nacchatar Singh, his nephew Jaskaran Singh and Bhola Singh also voted despite their injuries.

Watch: Assembly Elections 2017: 55% Voter Turnout Recorded In Punjab, 67 % In Goa Till 3.p.m

Ward 4 also had polling booths at the same school. However, 66.6 per cent polling was reported from this ward. Rajeev Kumar, a resident of ward 5 who lives close to the colony where the blast occurred, said after polling, “People were an angry lot that day and over 150 voters did not even come to vote as a number of them have injured family members while a few others have lost their family members.”

Naseeb Kaur and Manpreet Kaur, standing in queue before booth 137, said, “The day the blast happened, we all were in shock and felt that the innocent have been made part of petty politics. However, today we realised that we need to exercise our right to vote for a ‘change’.”

Veer Singh and Buta Singh, who live at the back of the truck union office in ward 5, said, “We want to choose a new ‘CM’, who will get this matter probed and punish the culprits. If we sit back at home, we will not be able to get justice for the innocents.”

At Maur constituency, there are 64 villages and the number of voters is 1.61 lakh and over 1 lakh vote is rural.