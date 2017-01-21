Punjab polls: BJP joins campaign with Jaitley’s ‘Swiss’ knife

Jaitley at a BJP function near Dharamshala earlier on Friday, before heading to Punjab. PTI Jaitley at a BJP function near Dharamshala earlier on Friday, before heading to Punjab. PTI

UNION FINANCE Minister Arun Jaitley became the first BJP leader from the Centre to launch the party’s election campaign in Punjab on Friday. At his opening public meeting here, he attacked Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh over his family’s Swiss bank accounts and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a “jihad” against corruption.

The minister also spoke about Modi’s demonetisation move and the “surgical strike’’ in PoK and also invoked the dark phase of terrorism in Punjab, blaming Congress for sparking it in the 1980s.

Without naming Virbhadra Singh, he said both in Himachal and Punjab, “Rajas” were heading the Congress and while the Captain’s foreign bank accounts had been traced, Singh had been caught with “do number da paisa (unaccounted money)”.

Jaitley said both were caught when Congress was at the helm of affairs, adding that information about the bank accounts came during the UPA government’s reign in 2011. “We were not in power in 2011. At that time, there was Congress government so it managed.” Jaitley said.

Justifying Modi’s demonetisation drive, he said no one’s money was snatched. “If you have money, put that in banks. If any rich man earns crores, why evade tax. When cash comes in banks, its ownership is known, it would be taxed and would be used for poor people, for development.”

Every political party should have praised demonetisation, Jaitley said, but Congress was opposed to any move aimed at transparency.

He said while the SAD-BJP government ensured communal harmony in its first tenure (1997-2002), in subsequent two tenures (2007-2012 and 2012-2017), especially in last five years, ushered in a lot of development and came up with roads and highways with help from the Centre as well.

Praising Modi for the September 29 surgical strike, Jaitley said earlier, “If Pakistan gets some attack carried out in Punjab or Kashmir…the previous government used to say we will go to the world complaining about it…army was ready [for surgical strikes into enemy territory] but politicians were not…. We have now got a leader and army demolished the enemy camps and returned in hours.”

He also indicated that BJP, which as per the seat-sharing arrangement with SAD will contest 23 of the 117 seats, was banking on a split in the opposition vote this time. “Mathematics is very clear. Vote against us (anti-incumbency vote) is divided into many factions and obviously it is beneficial for us,” Jaitley said.

On Saturday, the finance minister is scheduled to address one such meeting at Dinanagar Assembly constituency from where he will go to Amritsar. Jaitley had contested unsucessfully against Captain Amarinder Singh from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 general election. Four Assembly seats that BJP is contesting are in Amritsar parliamentary constituency.

Jaitley was accompanied by BJP national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal, who asked booth-level workers to adopt a four-point strategy to ensure maximum votes for the party.