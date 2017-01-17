Punjab polls: Who is Bikram Singh Majithia?

Punjab Revenue and Public Relations Minister Bikram Singh Majithia Punjab Revenue and Public Relations Minister Bikram Singh Majithia

Bikram Singh Majithia is a cabinet minister in the Punjab government. The 42-year-old currently holds the portfolios of Revenue and Rehabilitation, Renewable Energy and Public Relations. Having won the Punjab assembly elections from Majitha constituency in 2007, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader was re-elected from the same Assembly constituency in 2012.

Majithia was in the news recently when he targeted his erstwhile ‘close friend’ Navjot Singh Sidhu, questioning his credibility and political shrewdness over his recent decision to join the Congress, just ahead of Punjab polls. The cricketer-turned politician, according to him, should not be taken seriously as he has his own agenda about advancing his political career. He also shrugged off Sidhu’s chances of posing a threat to the ruling SAD, accusing him of being an opportunist. “How can anybody be a threat to anybody? I guess he has his own agenda about furthering his political career and he has always being working on that. He has tried to cut deals with number of parties when they haven’t worked,” Majithia was quoted as saying by ANI.

Majithia also slammed Sidhu for going back on his own words. “He used the most derogatory words for Dr Manmohan Singh sahib. So, it is a matter of convenience. Rahul Gandhi was a ‘pappu’ till yesterday and Mrs Gandhi was a ‘munni’ for him. Sidhu’s words should not be taken seriously. Today he says that they are very good people,” he said while dismissing Sidhu’s claims of exposing the SAD-BJP alliance in the election campaign.

Bikram, who is the brother-in-law of Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, has also been accused by the Aam Aadmi Party for his alleged involvement in the drug mafia operating within the state. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has even in fact vowed to put the revenue minister behind bars this year if his party comes to power.