Punjab polls: Battered by internal rift and anti-incumbency, BJP’s best hope is to retain its current tally

Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla. (File photo) Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla. (File photo)

The ruling SAD’s alliance partner BJP ran a lacklustre campaign for the Punjab Assembly polls with the party battling severe anti-incumbency along with internal strife which has left it battered. The party is contesting 23 Assembly seats under its seat-sharing arrangement with SAD. When the party tickets were finally announced in batches, there was a tussle between state BJP president Vijay Sampla and the party high command, which differed with the recommendations made by him. Ultimately, the party prevailed and Sampla went incommunicado for 24 hours during which none of the party functionaries could reach him. The factionalism was also evident when Sampla took out a “Vijay Rath yatra” during which his supporters clashed with those of a sitting minister’s son in Jalandhar over the issue of party tickets.

Additionally, BJP’s plans to exchange some seats with SAD after evaluating its performance and analysing winnability factors also came a cropper because the latter refused to do anything of the sort, forcing BJP to continue under the old arrangement.

All these negative factors, coupled with the backlash that the party felt from its core constituency of traders in the cities and towns after the demonetisation drive meant that the BJP was on the backfoot in Punjab from the word go.

Even the rallies held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not gain it the momentum it desired and the party cadres were not enthused.

National BJP president Amit Shah also did his bit by coming to the state, but by then it was clear the party was not on a roll.

BJP did try to reach out to it core voters with the issues of surgical strike and the drive against black money and to this effect the star campaigners were also used.

Actor-singer-turned MP Manoj Tewari and Hema Malini were also deployed in the constituencies from where the party hoped to reap benefits. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who lost the Amritsar Lok Sabha polls in 2014, also made an appearance to release the party manifesto and boost the Lok Sabha bypoll bid of the party candidate Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina from Amritsar.

There have also been reports that the RSS cadre in the state did not give the kind of help the BJP would have hoped for during the run-up to the polls. The murder of the deputy chief of RSS in the state, Brig Jagdish Gagneja (retd), had left the RSS cadre in the state in a state of anger. The fact that the murder case could not be cracked had also caused anguish and led to a rift between the RSS brass and the BJP leadership in Punjab.

The state leadership is now hoping that its core voters would stick by it and not abandon the party in order to enable it to gather as many seats as it can. While the internal assessment of the party was not too bright even at the beginning of the campaign, the lukewarm response during the campaigning has brought their hopes further down.