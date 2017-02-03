Punjab polls: Badals spend the day camping in bastions, aide sure of 85 seats

Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal campaigns in Sardulgarh in Mansa Thursday. Gurmeet Singh Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal campaigns in Sardulgarh in Mansa Thursday. Gurmeet Singh

SHIROMANI AKALI Dal’s nearly month-long poll campaign was anchored primarily by Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, his son, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Sukhbir’s wife and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. During the campaign, Sukhbir’s motorcade was pelted with stones and shoe hurled at Badal. On the very first day of campaigning in Jalalabad constituency on January 8, Sukhbir’s motorcade was stoned at Kandhwala Hazur Khan village. On January 11, a shoe was hurled at Badal in Ratta Khera village in Lambi, leaving him with a minor eye injury. The man, who hurled the shoe, was arrested and identified as the brother of one of the Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel jathedars, Amrik Singh Ajnala. Police said he was upset over government inaction regarding the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib. While SAD blamed AAP for such incidents, the latter claimed it was spontaneous public outcry.

Watch: Punjab Polls 2017: Sukhbir Badal Accuses Kejriwal Of Joining Hands With Sikh Radicals For Votes

On Thursday, the final day of campaigning, while Sukhbir campaigned in Lambi for Badal, Harsimrat canvassed for Sukhbir in Jalalabad.

Badal and Sukhbir’s poll pitch centred around development and schemes rolled out by the alliance government for the weaker sections of society, farm subsidies, road infrastructure, memorials to preserve legacy of religion and heritage. They also hit out at AAP and Congress, warning people against voting for them, invoking the “poor track record” of AAP in Delhi and “discontinuation” of subsidies and “ban” on recruitment by Amarinder when he was CM.

While Harsimrat’s brother Bikram Singh Majithia largely focused on his home turf of Majitha where he is locked in a triangular contest with Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia of Congress and Himmat Singh Shergill of AAP, Harsimrat also went to Majitha to campaign for her brother.

During the final rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab, Harsimrat launched a scathing attack on AAP in Kotkapura, citing the desecration of Quran in Malerkotla in which Delhi AAP MLA Naresh Yadav was arrested. As SAD continued to face mounting criticism over desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, Harsimrat and Sukhbir said such incidents started happening in Punjab and Delhi ever since AAP entered the scene. They also trained their guns on Congress for causing the biggest-ever sacrilege by “attacking Golden Temple with tanks and cannons” during Operation Blue Star.

“We are confident of getting 85 plus seats. We have stressed on development. We have asked people to evaluate our performance viz-a-viz Capt Amarinder Singh’s tenure as chief minister and AAP government in Delhi. Our political opponents have nothing to say or do except indulge in false propaganda,” said Jangveer Singh, Sukhbir’s media adviser.