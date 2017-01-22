Punjab polls: At 1146, record number of candidates in race

The total number of candidates dating further back were 923 in 2002, 769 in 1997, 579 in 1992, 857 in 1985 and 722 candidates in 1980 Assembly polls. (Representaional/File) The total number of candidates dating further back were 923 in 2002, 769 in 1997, 579 in 1992, 857 in 1985 and 722 candidates in 1980 Assembly polls. (Representaional/File)

The 2017 Assembly elections for the Punjab Vidhab Sabha will see the highest number of candidates in race with 1,146 candidates fighting for 117 constituencies. As many as 114 candidates have withdrawn from the contest on the last day of withdrawal of notifications. Meanwhile, nine candidates are left in the race for Amritsar Lok Sabha by-poll.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chief Electoral Officer VK Singh said that in recent years, a maximum of 1,000 candidates had contested. “The number would be lower for preceding years,” he said.

As per data available with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab, this is the highest number of candidates who have contested Punjab polls, though figures are readily available only till 1980. In 2012 Assembly polls, there were 1,078 candidates contesting while in 2007, the number was 1,043.

With an average of 10 candidates contesting from each Assembly seat for the 2017 polls, this is also the highest figure for the past many years. Statistical data on Election Commission of India’s website gives out that an average of nine candidates contested on each seat in 2012 and 2007 while the average figure was eight candidates in 2002, six in 1997, five in 1992, seven in 1985 and six candidates in 1980.

A total of 1,941 nominations had been received on the last day of filing nominations out of which, 1,146 are currently in the running.

As many as 137 candidates will contest from Ludhiana district while the minimum number of candidates are 24 from Ropar. Meanwhile, nine candidates have withdrawn in Pathankot leaving only 35 to contest in the polls. In Gurdaspur, seven candidates withdrew Saturday leaving 66 to contest. In Amritsar, 10 withdrew leaving 120 to contest.