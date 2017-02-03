Punjab polls: Armed with Bathinda ammo, Congress, SAD blast AAP on final day

Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal campaigns in Sardulgarh in Mansa Thursday. Gurmeet Singh Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal campaigns in Sardulgarh in Mansa Thursday. Gurmeet Singh

On the last day of of campaign on Thursday, both Congress and the ruling SAD blamed AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the Tuesday’s blast at Maur in Bathinda that left six dead and 13 injured. While AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who addressed a rally at Lambi directly blamed Kejriwal, CM Parkash Singh Badal said at his rally at Mansa that if AAP came to power, much more could happen in Punjab. Addressing the Congress rally along with the party’s Punjab unit chief and its Lambi candidate Capt Amarinder Singh at the sports stadium of Lambi, Rahul said, “Six people died while many got injured in the blast. It is indeed sad that Kejriwal is helping the forces behind this blast. These thoughts can never help Punjab.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul also addressed public meetings at Sangrur and Gidderbaha in favour of Congress candidates Vijayinder Singla and Amarinder Raja Warring, respectively, and blamed Kejriwal for the blast.

“You all know this well that when violence spreads in the state, it affects health, education, industry and general well-being of its people. So vote for a government which will give you peace and an environment for growth and the choice is before you all,” he said. “Captain Amarinder Singh will be your CM in Punjab to listen to all of your problems and I will be there in Delhi in Parliament to work for you all.”

Capt Amarinder Singh too focused his attack on Kejriwal. “Maur blast happened two days after Arvind Kejriwal stayed at the house of Gurinder Singh in Moga who was KCF commander. He is trying to destabilise peace of Punjab and we will not let it happen,” he said.

Interestingly AAP MLA from Delhi Col Devinder Sherawat (retired) had also come to the Congress rally and even spoke against Kejriwal. “Nahi chahiye Punjab ko Delhi ka raddi maal, wapis le lo Kejriwal (Punjab does not want Delhi’s discarded material… take it back Kejriwal),” he said.

At his Mansa rally, Badal said, “While our government focused on development, dhamaka (blast) has been done by AAP even before polls. It is because of Kejriwal’s meetings with hardliners and his closeness with them. If you will bring AAP to power, you will see many more blasts. So think wisely even now and vote for development for which SAD-BJP is the only choice.”

Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was in Lambi, said, “SAD-BJP is a symbol of Hindu Sikh unity and we believe in communal harmony and peace. Already Punjab has suffered a lot. Don’t send it backwards. A party which does meetings with radicals can never be sincere for masses.”