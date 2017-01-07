Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh fails to placate two potential rebels

Capt Amrinder Singh. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra) Capt Amrinder Singh. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra)

Efforts by Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh to placate two potential rebels have failed with the duo firm on contesting as Independents if the party does not review tickets on the seats they had staked claim on. Amarinder had called sitting Banga MLA Tarlochan Singh Soondh and Inder Sekhri, brother of sitting MLA from Batala Ashwini Sekhri, for a meeting.

Soondh was denied party ticket this time citing poor surveys. Sekhri’s brother was named the candidate although the junior Sekhri had staked his claim on the ticket.

After meeting Amarinder, both leaders said they were assured their case would be taken up with AICC. “I met Amarinder. Let us see. But I will contest as an Independent if denied the ticket,” Soondh said, adding that he had made it very clear he wanted a review of his seat.

Sekhri said, “I am hopeful of a review. We will take the next course of action if not considered. My brother is an AICC secretary. He is among the top 40 people of the party. Why should he be given a ticket for Assembly polls? He can contest a Lok Sabha seat.”

Amarinder told the media on Friday, “I promised them that whosoever walks with the party voluntarily would be given a job in the government.” About Soondh, Amarinder said he was trying to placate him

Soondh said, “Are they sure they are going to form the government. Let them declare the rest of seats. They will know where they stand. Course corrections have to be made if they want to win.” Amarinder also met 30-40 second-rung leaders of the party who were feeling left out.