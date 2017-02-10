Punjab polls: All peaceful in Majithia’s Majitha

Bikram Singh Majithia Bikram Singh Majithia

Re-polling on Thursday was peaceful at the 20 polling stations of Majitha Assembly constituency and Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency, where the voting was held again due to malfunctioning of electronic voting machines on February 4. Voting percentage at these 20 polling booths decreased by around 3%, from 79.2% on February 4 to 76.5%.

In Majithia Assembly constituency, Punjab’s minister and SAD candidate Bikram Singh Majithia is pitted against Congress’s Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia and AAP’s Himmat Singh Shergill.

Majithia was among the voters who cast their votes at polling station number 35.

Though no untoward incident was reported during the re-polling, the police briefly detained 10 volunteers of AAP in Babowal village on a complaint by Majithia, but released them later.

AAP leader Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu said, “Police were always biased and favouring SAD. They detained our 10 volunteers on a fake complaint by Bikram Singh Majithia, who visited the village in the afternoon.”

AAP candidate Himmat Singh Shergill visited the Kathunangal police station where they were detained.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagatpreet Singh said, “There was a complaint that these men were outsiders. But later, it was found they were locals and hence released.”