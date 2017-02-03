Punjab polls: Administration increases number of model polling booths to 19

TO ATTRACT people to vote, the district administration has increased the number of model polling booths to 19 in all the three constituencies. At these booths, the voters will have facilities like drinking water, first-aid kits and red carpet will be laid for them, said officials. The officials said that seven model polling booths would be set up in Mohali, seven in Kharar and five in Dera Bassi. In Mohali, two polling booths have been set up at Gian Jyoti Public School in Phase 6, two at Rattan College at Sohana and three at government school at Sohana while in Kharar one each model polling booth will be set up at Mullanpur Garibdas, Siyalba, Barodi, Kurali, Radiala, Khanpur and Santemajra villages.

Watch: International Powerboat Race Launch Dramatically Halted By JCB Trucks

In Dera Bassi, the model polling booths have been set up at Sukhmani and Longowal colleges and one each at ATS valley school and S S Jain Senior Secondary School.

The booths will be decorated and the voters will get the facilities of wheelchairs, drinking water and first aid. The official said that the purpose of setting up the model booths was to encourage people to come forward and exercise their voting right.

“We have one aim and that is to increase the voting percentage. Such kind of experiments are needed to encourage people. We are hoping that such efforts will attract the voters,” an official said.