Punjab polls: AAP urges EC to enhance security of EVMs

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today demanded that the security of EVMs be enhanced, alleging that the standard procedure is neglected while guarding the strong rooms where the polling machines are kept here. Urging the Election Commission (EC) to beef-up the security of EVMs, Senior AAP leader and Advocate H S Phoolka said, “the surveillance of EVMs here should be increased as the arrangements are inadequate”.

The area surrounding the strong rooms needs enhanced security as AAP has noticed suspicious movement of some people around the 500-metre area surrounding the rooms, he said, adding that there can be an attempt to harm the EVMs.

The AAP leader said his party has sent a letter to the EC regarding the security issues and demanded that the number of security personnel should also be increased to ensure the safety and surveillance of the EVMs in the nine assembly constituencies here.

Phoolka said the movement of people in the area surrounding the strong rooms should also be controlled.