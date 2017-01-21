Punjab polls: AAP rebels to meet in Jalandhar today with a vow to make several exposes

THE UPHEAVAL in Aam Aadmi Party, which began with the quitting of former state unit convener Sucha Singh Chhotepur last year, may resurface again as founder members across the state have decided to hold a meeting in Jalandhar on Saturday to make several exposes against the party in Punjab.

These leaders alleged that they have been totally ignored despite having raised the party in the state.

It is also learnt that some of these Punjab AAP founder members have some controversial tapes and CDs that they may use against AAP at Saturday’s meeting in which founder members, constituencies in-charge and several volunteers are likely to participate.

A founder member of Punjab AAP, “Tomorrow, they will first hold a meeting at the local Punjab Press Club at 11 am and around 1 pm, they will expose the AAP leadership.” He added, “We had raised the issue with the high command several times but now our patience has run out.”

“Now AAP’s senior leaders are running after the volunteers to pacify them to cancel tomorrow’s meeting ahead of the election. But, it is clear that AAP’s Delhi leaders will not give power to Punjabis if the party is voted to power,” said another founder member.

“We have founder members in all 23 districts of Punjab and we all have decided to move collectively either to remain in the party or take some big step,” said a senior AAP leader of Doaba, which is the land of Punjab’s NRIs who have stood behind the party since its inception.

“AAP in Punjab has deviated from its real objective and the Delhi leadership is responsible for it. They (Delhi leaders) are not well versed with the nature of Punjabis. Still, they have taken away all the powers by ignoring those who had put so much labour and effort to raise the party in Punjab,” said a founder member of Punjab AAP.

AAP’s national council member and state IT cell in-charge Himanshu Pathak, who is also one of the founder members of AAP in Punjab, was not available for comment.