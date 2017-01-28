AAP manifesto: Meals at Rs 5 in Aam Aadmi canteens, no property tax

Meals at Rs 5 in Aam Aadmi canteens , Holy City status to Amritsar and Anandpur Sahib, cutting down personal security of MLAs, MPs and ministers by 95 per cent and making Punjab farmers debt-free by 2018 are some of the promises in the Aam Aadmi Party manifesto released on Friday. AAP leaders Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh and Gurpreet Singh Waraich released the manifesto.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, AAP has already released manifestos for the youth, farmers, Dalits, traders and industry and government employees. The one released on Friday was a compilation of the five manifestos, with some additions.

Mann said: “Drug mafia would be smashed with iron hand and all political or non-political players involved in the drug trade would be behind bars within one month. An SIT would be formed to probe all 95 cases of desecration and police firing on innocent Sikhs protesting against it at Behbal Kalan and guilty would be brought to book.” According to the manifesto, the party will set up Aam Aadmi canteens in all districts and sub-divisional towns where they will provide clean and wholesome meals at Rs 5.

The party has promised to pass the Lok Pal Bill and make the government corruption-free. It also promised that all mafia, including transport mafia, reta-bajri mafia, liquor mafia and cable mafia controlled by politicians will be dismantled. The party will “send politicians involved in drug trade, selling spurious pesticides and running mafia will be punished and sent to jail. Their properties will be confiscated”.

The AAP has promised to make Punjab farmers debt-free by December 2018. Property tax will be abolished and domestic electricity rates up to 400 units will be halved. The party has promised that if voted to power, it will give Holy City status to Amritsar and Anandpur Sahib. It also promised that their government would investigate all incidents of religious desecration in the past two years and “ensure exemplary punishment for the guilty”.

The AAP has further promised creation of 25 lakh jobs for Punjab youth. The manifesto states that no AAP MLA, MP or any other senior leader will use vehicle with hooters and red beacon lights. The VIP culture will be ended by cutting down personal security by 95 per cent.