Punjab polls: 573 nominations filed on penultimate day

As many as 573 nominations were filed for Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections and five nominations were filed for Amritsar Lok Sabha bypoll Tuesday.

Among those constituencies from where the maximum number of nominations were filed today were Rajpura (8), Mehal Kalan (9), Bhadaur (8), Sunam (9), Rampura Phull (9), Ludhiana West (9), Dasuya (9), Jalandhar Cantt (9).

With these, the total number of nominations filed has gone up to 884. January 18 is the last day of filing nominations for the Feb 4 polls and among the bigwigs expected to file their nominations on the last day is Captain Amarinder Singh from Lambi.