Punjab polls: 3,500 security personnel to be on guard in three constituencies in Mohali district today

Paramilitary forces outside the Shivalik Public School, Mohali, before leaving the polling stations on Friday. Kamleshwar Singh

STRICT SECURITY arrangements have been made in the district in view of the Assembly elections which will be held on Saturday. As many as 3,500 security personnel have been deputed in the district, including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Andhra Pradesh Police and Gujarat Police. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that the forces were deputed at all the polling booths in the district and the security forces were told to take strict action against any violator. Personnel from Gujarat Police and Andhra Pradesh Police were deputed at many vulnerable polling booths in the district. “We will have a two-tier security at every polling booth. The paramilitary forces will be deputed along with the local police personnel. All the entry and exit points of the district have been sealed till the voting process is over,” the SSP added.

The SSP and the District Electoral Officer will also have reserve force attached with them and if there is any disturbance at any place, both the officers will reach there with a team of their reserve force. Both the DC and the SSP will supervise the proceedings at the police headquarters.

The SSP said that as many as 1,258 jawans of Punjab Police and 540 jawans of CRPF had been deputed. Besides, 39 patrolling parties had been formed for monitoring and 16 SHOs, seven DSPs and six SPs would keep a close watch on polling booths. He said that 41 nakas had been set up in the district.

The officials said that the police administration had deputed a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-level officer to look after two police stations in the district and they would report to a Superintendent of Police (SP)-level officer in all the constituencies. The SPs deputed as nodal officers would report to the SSP at the district headquarters.

According to the officials, the control room number of the police will be functional round the clock. People can also lodge their complaints at 1950, an election helpline number. The police officers said that if any person wanted to register election-related complaint, they should call at the election helpline and the election staff would automatically divert the call to their control room. People could also directly call at the helpline numbers.

Thirty-three liquor vends in Chandigarh closed

Out of 100 liquor vends in the areas bordering Punjab, 33 have been closed in Chandigarh. The liquor vends which come within a 3-km radius of Punjab in sectors 40, 42, Dhanas, Burail, Sector 10 and Sector 11 have been closed by the Election Commission. All the liquor vends in Mohali district have been sealed and these will open after 5 pm on Saturday after the election process is completed.