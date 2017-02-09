Punjab polls 2017: Re-polling underway in Sangrur

The Election Commission of India (ECI), earlier on Tuesday, ordered re-polling at 48 polling stations in Punjab. The Election Commission of India (ECI), earlier on Tuesday, ordered re-polling at 48 polling stations in Punjab.

Re-polling is underway at booth number 39 in Punjab’s Sangrur on Thursday. The Election Commission of India (ECI), earlier on Tuesday, ordered re-polling at 48 polling stations in Punjab falling in Amritsar, Majitha, Moga, Muktsar, Sardulgarh and Sangrur assembly segments following malfunctioning in the Voter-Verified Audit Paper Trail (VVPAT) EVMs.

It will be conducted at 16 polling stations in Amritsar parliamentary constituency, 12 in Majitha Assembly constituency, one in Moga Assembly constituency, nine in Muktsar Assembly constituency, four in Sardulgarh Assembly constituency and six in Sangrur Assembly constituency.

The Commission said that at some places polling was interrupted as VVPAT machines and EVMs had malfunctioned on February 4 when the assembly election, 2017 was held to select the 117 members of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. Of 24,697 Ballot Units and 24,256 Control Units used in Punjab, 180 BUs and 184 CUs failed during the poll. The results of the elections will be announced on 11 March.