Punjab polls 2017: ‘Probe AAP nexus with militants & gangsters’

Captain Amarinder Singh. Captain Amarinder Singh.

PUNJAB CONGRESS president Captain Amarinder Singh has demanded a thorough probe, alleging AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s “nexus with militants and gangsters in the state”. Amarinder was reacting to reports that Nabha jailbreak mastermind Gurpreet Singh Sekhon was arrested from “AAP worker’s house”.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Bashing AAP, Amarinder said in a statement, “There is apparently a strong nexus between AAP and militants as well as dreaded gangsters, posing a major threat to the state’s security and safety. An independent investigation, preferrably by a central agency, should be conducted into the party’s dangerous links.”

He said, “As the Maur bomb blast was being traced to KLF (Khalistan Liberation Force) and occurring just a few days after Kejriwal’s suspicious stay at KLF terrorist Gurwinder Singh’s house during his Punjab visit ahead of the Assembly polls, the situation warranted a detailed inquiry into what appeared to be nefarious links between AAP and antisocial elements.” The Captain continued, “AAP was exposing its extremist ideology in the run-up to the polls. Things had now come to a head in the wake of the latest reports of Sekhon’s arrest from the home of party activist Goldy Gill, an NRI who had been actively engaged in campaigning for AAP.”

Warning against “brushing away controversial Kejriwal’s stay as a mere coincidence as the AAP leadership had been trying to project”, Amarinder said, “It would be foolhardy to treat Kejriwal’s stay at Gurwinder’s house as an isolated instance, with the latest incident giving credence to suspicions of deep-rooted links between AAP and criminals as well as militants.”