Punjab polls 2017: PPP leader to contest as Independent from Amloh

Irked over Congress not giving him a ticket, Jagmeet Sahota Bawa on Sunday announced that he would contest as an Independent from Amloh in Fatehgarh Sahib. Bawa had contested the 2012 polls from Amloh on PPP ticket. An aide of Manpreet Badal, Bawra joined Congress following Congress-PPP merger. Congress has given ticket to its sitting MLA Kaka Randeep Singh Nabha from Amloh.

What Else Is Making News?

Bawa and his supporters were protesting against Nabha since Congress announced his ticket. Bawa had given an ‘ultimatum’ to Congress to change the ticket.

Bawa announced his independent candidature at Mandi Gobindgarh Sunday late and said, “It was clear in the surveys conducted by Congress that people of Bassi Pathana do not want Nabha as their candidate still party axing its own foot has given him the ticket. Following the order of my workers and supporters, I have decided to contest as an independent from Amloh. The votes of the people will prove that he is a rejected candidate.”