Punjab polls 2017: ‘Outsider’ candidates try to put on a face

POLITICAL PARTIES distributing face masks of its popular leaders is a common sight here. However, in this ensuing poll season, the formula has also been adopted by a lesser-known outsider, a Congress candidate, who is trying to make himeslf ‘recognisable’ in a constituency where people hardly know him. In fact, the Bassi Pathana Assembly constituency of Fatehgarh Sahib is battling the outsider factor this time, with candidates of all three major parties not being locals.

Congress candidate Gurpreet Singh GP is from Mohali. A former leader of Manpreet Badal’s PPP, his ticket has drawn the ire of the local Congress leadership. He contested the 2012 polls from Chamkaur Sahib on a PPP ticket and came third with 13,400 votes.

Similarly, former IAS officer and SAD candidate Darbara Singh Guru is from Chandigarh and has recently shifted to Fatehpur Arayan village in Bassi Pathana after getting ticket. He contested the 2012 polls on a SAD ticket from Bhadaur but lost.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Santokh Singh Salana, too, has faced protest from local AAP volunteers as he is from Amloh.

With few days left for campaigning, the candidates are racing against time touring a constituency unfamiliar to them. Gurpreet Singh GP has ordered some 12,000 masks of his own face, costing Rs 3.5 per piece and they have been rushed to villages he is yet to visit.

“We have ordered them especially from Delhi as it costs less there. There are 172 villages in my constituency and some are still left for me to visit. It is important that people should at least recognise my face. I have already taken a home on rent at Bassi Pathana and shifted here from Mohali,” said GP, 45.

So, is this an effort to shed his outsider tag, he said, “I am not an outsider. I know my constituency and people very well. However, there are some villages which I haven’t reached. We have rushed masks there just to make people recognise me.”

Both SAD and AAP candidates, too, have shifted their base to Bassi Pathana to counter the “outsider” remarks.

Guru, however, said, “I am a Punjab cadre IAS officer and was posted as principal secretary of the chief minister. Thus, I am insider for the entire state. Still I have shifted to Fatehpur Arayan in my constituency. Whole of Punjab is mine.”

Salana, a former Bahujan Samaj Party leader, has shifted to Uchha Pind Sanghol in Bassi Pathana for good. “I assure people that I am not going back to Amloh for at least five years,” he said. “But I am not completely an outsider like Congress and SAD candidates. I am from Amloh, which too is in Fatehgarh Sahib,” added Salana.