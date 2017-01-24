Punjab polls: No rule that prohibits NRIs from campaigning, says CEO

Election Commission of India (File Photo) Election Commission of India (File Photo)

AS OF now, nobody has been able to show any rule to state election officials that prohibits non-resident Indians (NRIs) from campaigning, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer V K Singh said Monday. Singh, however, said they had taken up the matter with Election Commission for further clarity. “We are awaiting advice from the commission on this issue and in a day or two, some clarity may come,” he said. According to Singh, the Punjab Congress had lodged a complainant in this connection Sunday.

“We have received such a complaint for the first time,” he maintained. However, Singh said as per the ECI guidelines, outsiders are supposed to leave the state 48 hours before polling.

A number of NRIs have begun campaigning in constituencies of Doaba, known as the ‘NRI belt’ of Punjab, mostly as part of the AAP’s “Punjab Chalo” campaign. AAP’s overseas wing, youth convener Joban Randhawa who floated ‘Chalo Punjab’ campaign, had recently claimed that they were expecting 35,000 NRIs to come to Punjab for campaigning for AAP before polls. “Nearly 4,000 NRIs have already reached Punjab,” he had said.

Citing ‘law and order problem’, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh had on Sunday urged the commission to send back AAP volunteers from outside the state.

Singh had written to the EC to take cognizance of the fact that the AAP had inducted more than 27,000 Punjabi-origin people settled elsewhere, including foreign nationals, and 40,000 volunteers from other states to campaign for their candidates.