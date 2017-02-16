Punjab polls 2017: EC team lands to probe AAP complaints on EVM security

AAP volunteers camp outside a strong room to guard the EVMs in Dakha constituency of Ludhiana. Express AAP volunteers camp outside a strong room to guard the EVMs in Dakha constituency of Ludhiana. Express

A two-member team of the Election Commission has arrived in Punjab to investigate the allegations levelled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding security at the storage rooms in several towns where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been kept after the polling on February 4. The team comprises the Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh Narinder Chauhan and Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi Rajesh Kumar. It began its two-day tour of the state on Wednesday from Patiala following allegations that certain EVMs were moved by the Returning Officer from the storage facility.

A senior Election Commission official said the team would also visit the strong rooms in Ludhiana (Gill constituency), Jalandhar (Phillaur constituency), Nakodar, Shahkot, Jalandhar (Cantt) and Tarn Taran during their tour.

“The two-member team of Election Commission of India (ECI) will make an assessment of security arrangements at strong rooms where EVMs have been kept and submit their report directly to the poll body,” Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer V K Singh said. Apart from inspecting the strong room and the security arrangements made for it in Patiala where the EVMs for Patiala (Rural) and Nabha constituencies are stored, the EC team also met the RO and the District Electoral Officer as well as representatives of the various political parties which participated in the polls.

The EC has ordered an investigation after a delegation led by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had submitted a memorandum to it in New Delhi Tuesday, alleging “multiple instances of breach in EVMs’ safety” in Punjab. The AAP had alleged that the Nabha Returning Officer allowed some people to remove EVMs kept in a college building in Patiala.

Meanwhile, Patiala Deputy Commissioner Ramvir is learnt to have given a clean chit to the Returning Officer of Nabha, Jashanpreet Kaur, with respect to allegations levelled against her by AAP. The report, which has been submitted to EC, has said the RO, who is also the sub-divisional magistrate, acted as per EC guidelines. Punjab’s CEO V K Singh told The Indian Express that the EVMs sought to be removed were those which had been used in the 2015 municipal polls in the state and that the machines were stored in some trunks which were being removed to make space for the counting on March 11.

He said all representatives of political parties were intimated about the move and they were present on the occasion too. “When the AAP representative expressed his apprehensions about the removal of old EVMs lying in the counting hall, the process was immediately stopped,” Singh said.

Following multiple objections by AAP regarding the storage of EVMs, the CEO has asked District Election Officers to stop making any preparations for counting till March 1.

He said district authorities had only been told to plan for the counting process, but actual arrangements for the same would only be made after March 1, after seeking EC’s directions.

In another measure, the district authorities have been asked to send daily reports regarding the safekeeping of the EVMs in their respective strong rooms. There are a total of 53 strong rooms, mostly in schools and colleges, across the state where EVMs of the 117 Assembly constituencies have been stored.

Besides Patiala, AAP had also accused the Returning Officer of Gill Assembly segment in Ludhiana of tampering with EVMs kept in the strong room at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. AAP had also filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court raising questions on the security of EVMs at strong rooms in Jalandhar, Phillaur, Shahkot, Jalandhar West and Tarn Taran.