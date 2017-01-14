Punjab polls 2017: Badal, SGPC chief among Shiromani Akali Dal’s 40 star campaigners

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal with Finance Minister Parminder Dhindsa. (File photo) Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal with Finance Minister Parminder Dhindsa. (File photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has submitted a list of 40 star campaigners, including party patron Parkash Singh Badal and SGPC chief Kirpal Singh Badungar, to the Election Commission for the Punjab Assembly polls. As per the document submitted by the party’s secretary and spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema, the 40 star campaigners will “propagate the programme of SAD” during the elections.

Watch: Shoe Thrown At Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal At Rally

The SAD, which is seeking to retain power in the upcoming high-stake polls, is contesting on the development plank.

Besides Chief Minister Badal, the party’s star campaigners include SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, his brother-in-law Bikram Singh Majithia and the CM’s son-in-law Adesh Partap Singh Kairon.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Kirpal Singh Badungar is also among the top campaigners for the SAD.

Last year November, the 74-year-old was unanimously elected chief of the committee that is responsible for the management of Gurdwaras.

Party MPs Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Ranjit Singh Brahampura, Prem Singh Chandumajra and Balwinder Singh Bhunder are also among SAD’s star campaigners.

Names of several MLAs and candidates including Tota Singh, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Daljit Singh Cheema, featured in the list.