Punjab polls: 198 notices issued to parties for violations in 3 seats

THE RETURNING officers (ROs) of all the three constituencies have issued 198 notices which include model code of conduct violations and expenditure violations. Mohali constituency is leading with the notices. RO Anupreeta Johal has issued 115 notices so far which include 70 notices for model code of conduct violations while 45 notices were issued to candidates for expenditure-related complaints. All the candidates have been asked to reply within the stipulated time. Dera Bassi is second on the list with 51 notices. RO Ruhi Dhugg has issued 44 notices for model code of conduct violations and seven for expenditure violations. Most of the model code of conduct notices — 18 — were issued to the SAD while 14 notices were issued to the Congress and 12 to AAP.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

In Kharar, a total of 32 notices were issued to the candidates by RO Maninder Brar. The RO received a total of 54 complaints related to various violations. Most of the notices are related to the model code of conduct violations like putting up flags of political parties and posters on public property.

District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Daljeet Singh Mangat said that they were following all the guidelines of the Election Commission. The expenditure observer has also recommended registration of FIRs against four candidates — two in Dera Bassi constituency and one each in Mohali and Kharar. The recommendations were made as the candidates failed to provide the details of their accounts.