Punjab polls: 10 AAP volunteers booked for misbehaviour

TEN people have been booked by the Mohali police for allegedly misbehaving with a team of Election Commission officials, who went to check the posters of the party at an office in Majri block. Nobody has been arrested yet, said police officials. Majri station house officer Gursewak Singh said a team, led by Sub-Divisional Officer of GMADA, Davinder Singh, went to Majri after receiving a complaint that the AAP volunteers had put up posters outside their office with incorrect information regarding the printers and publishers which is mandatory according to the EC guidelines.

Watch: Punjab Polls 2017: Sukhbir Badal Accuses Kejriwal Of Joining Hands With Sikh Radicals For Votes

The SHO added that when the EC team removed all the boards from outside the party office, some AAP volunteers allegedly misbehaved with the former following which the SDO lodged a complaint and a case under sections 341 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against 10 unknown people.

The police also booked four persons under different police stations for smuggling liquor and drugs. Lalru police arrested Kamal Singh, a resident of Khanna, and recovered 5,040 capsules of Lomotil. The accused was going towards Khanna by bus when the police party was checking vehicles and fearing arrest, the accused tried to give the cops a slip. But he was caught and arrested.

Meanwhile, Phase 1 police arrested one Rahul for smuggling liquor into the city after buying it at cheaper rates in Chandigarh. Rahul was booked under the excise Act. Zirakpur police arrested Balwinder Singh and Sandeep and recovered 10 bottles and 9 bottles of liquor, respectively, from them.